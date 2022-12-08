Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chimera Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 560,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

