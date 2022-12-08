Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

