Christie Group (LON:CTG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.41). 3,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.40).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60. The firm has a market cap of £30.11 million and a PE ratio of 726.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

