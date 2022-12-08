Christie Group (LON:CTG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.41). 3,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.40).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Christie Group Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60. The firm has a market cap of £30.11 million and a PE ratio of 726.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.19.
Christie Group Cuts Dividend
Christie Group Company Profile
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.