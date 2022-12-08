CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 1.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. 12,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 17,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

CHS Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Get Rating ) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.