Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Ciena Trading Down 2.5 %

CIEN opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ciena by 74.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $203,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $310,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

