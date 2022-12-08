Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

WFC opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

