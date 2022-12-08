Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $4.66 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

