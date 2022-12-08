Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $7.42 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,566,241,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,613,000 after buying an additional 161,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $174.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.59. The company has a market cap of $549.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

