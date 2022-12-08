Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 11,451 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

