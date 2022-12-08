Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,678 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $228.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average of $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

