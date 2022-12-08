Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Dirk J. Debbink Purchases 1,000 Shares

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.84. 7,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,145. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

