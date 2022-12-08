Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 365,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,152,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 63,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

