Clarus Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

KNT stock opened at C$8.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

