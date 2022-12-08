ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.03

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.03 and traded as high as $35.45. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 33,044 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

