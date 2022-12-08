Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 8.4%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.00. 188,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,201,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,959 shares of company stock worth $23,626,875. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

