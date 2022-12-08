Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires New Stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 509,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,536. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

