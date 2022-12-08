Clough Capital Partners L P Has $1.95 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $353.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.62.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.