Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases 121,900 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,037,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 364,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 125,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,843. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.