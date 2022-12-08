Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases 3,330 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 71.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 366.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

