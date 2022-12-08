Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases Shares of 3,685 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,914,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.83. 581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.