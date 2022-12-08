Clough Capital Partners L P Takes Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 95.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE DCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 15,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

