Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.86. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 443,886 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading

