Clover Finance Price Hits $0.0634 on Top Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $221,422.33 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

