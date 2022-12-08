Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Operations LP

Paradigm Operations LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 100.0% of Paradigm Operations LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paradigm Operations LP owned about 1.69% of Coinbase Global worth $174,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 411.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,539 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,119 and sold 167,316 shares valued at $7,529,995. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

COIN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.27. 56,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,080,856. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $290.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

