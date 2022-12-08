CoinLoan 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $174,857.48 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $48.72 million and $174,857.48 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00057918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

