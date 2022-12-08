Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,548 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $222.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

