Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,772 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,714,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.14 and a one year high of $186.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.