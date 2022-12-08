Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 717,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,599,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 376,385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 130,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 80.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 199,857 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

EPD stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.