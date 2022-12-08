Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $181,000 in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 88,701 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 332,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 181,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,046 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

PMO opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

