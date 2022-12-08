Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $214,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $270.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

