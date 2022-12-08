Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $388,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average of $162.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

