Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $446,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,806,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after buying an additional 270,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

