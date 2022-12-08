Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $299,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

