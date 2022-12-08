Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,215 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

