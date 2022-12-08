Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $282.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

