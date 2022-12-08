Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $331.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

