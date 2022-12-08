Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 68,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.54.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

