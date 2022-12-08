Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

In other Colliers International Group news, insider C.R. Mclernon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$120.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,988,440.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.