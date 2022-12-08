Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.
Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
