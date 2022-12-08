Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 62.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MET opened at $74.59 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

