Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.