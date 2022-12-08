Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

