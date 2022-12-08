Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.01.
Waste Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
