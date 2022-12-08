Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

