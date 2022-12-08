Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 306,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 115,948 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $6,720,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.
