Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

