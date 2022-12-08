Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $128.27 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.