Commodore Capital LP Buys 1,443,940 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443,940 shares during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences comprises about 9.4% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Cogent Biosciences worth $44,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COGT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COGT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

