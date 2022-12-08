Commodore Capital LP Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 0.30% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. FMR LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

ARWR opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

