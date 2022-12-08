Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Community Financial stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

