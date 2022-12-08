Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
