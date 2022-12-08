Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $375,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellium by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 129.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 18.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,617,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,581,000 after buying an additional 404,575 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Constellium Stock Performance
Shares of CSTM stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.85.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
